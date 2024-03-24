dForce USD One Day Volume Tops $73,213.22 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 24th. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $34.10 million and approximately $73,213.22 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, dForce USD has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00018174 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.98 or 0.00135049 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009320 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000156 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,160,700 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99863049 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $114,118.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

