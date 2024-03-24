Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.60. 540,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,386. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.34.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.