Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,184 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $6,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $226,420,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,624,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,409,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,598,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 46.7% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,783,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,639,000 after purchasing an additional 567,914 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $60.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,113. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.87.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

