Disciplined Investments LLC Buys 21,513 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 281.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,513 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DFSD opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average of $46.74. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $47.19.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.