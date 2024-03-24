Disciplined Investments LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,096 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Disciplined Investments LLC owned about 0.38% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,311,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,768,000 after purchasing an additional 233,246 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after buying an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS:DFIS opened at $24.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00. The company has a market cap of $753.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

