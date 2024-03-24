Disciplined Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Disciplined Investments LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

VWOB opened at $63.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.35. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

