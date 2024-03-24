Disciplined Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Disciplined Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First International Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $257.00 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $262.01. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

