Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price (up from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.28.

Dollar General Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $3.56 on Friday, reaching $150.70. 1,585,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,206. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $222.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.41 and a 200 day moving average of $128.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

