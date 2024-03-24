DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.23

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBLGet Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and traded as high as $15.28. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 64,276 shares changing hands.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brogan Financial Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 162,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 29,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 1,342.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,556,000 after buying an additional 943,149 shares in the last quarter.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

