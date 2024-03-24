DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.23

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and traded as high as $15.28. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 64,276 shares changing hands.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.
About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
