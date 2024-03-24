DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.23

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and traded as high as $15.28. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 64,276 shares changing hands.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brogan Financial Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 162,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 29,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 1,342.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,556,000 after buying an additional 943,149 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

