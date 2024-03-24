Dymension (DYM) Price Reaches $5.52 on Major Exchanges

Dymension (DYM) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Dymension has a market capitalization of $806.21 million and $16.83 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dymension coin can now be bought for approximately $5.52 or 0.00008476 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dymension has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dymension alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dymension Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,000,000 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 146,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 5.47733288 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $16,394,254.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dymension using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dymension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dymension and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.