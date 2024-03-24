e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.29

e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 12.29 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 12.23 ($0.16). e-therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 12.23 ($0.16), with a volume of 200,944 shares.

e-therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £71.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -611.25 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 14.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 22.20 and a quick ratio of 20.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other e-therapeutics news, insider Trevor Mervyn Jones bought 91,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £7,306 ($9,301.08). 59.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About e-therapeutics

e-therapeutics plc engages in drug discovery research activities in the United Kingdom. It offers HepNet, a proprietary, hepatocyte-specific, and computational biology platform that addresses key limitations of the biopharmaceutical industry, including extracting value from big data, addressing complex diseases, and improving translatability in research and development; and GalOmic, a RNA interference (RNAi) chemistry platform, which enables the generation of GalNAc-conjugated short interfering RNA drug candidates for hepatocyte-specific gene silencing through RNAi of any target gene identified by HepNet.

