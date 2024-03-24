Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Receives $268.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $274.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 25.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 604,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,598,000 after acquiring an additional 120,746 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Sandler Capital Management increased its holdings in Eaton by 102.2% in the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 95,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after buying an additional 48,410 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ETN opened at $316.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Eaton has a twelve month low of $155.38 and a twelve month high of $317.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.00 and its 200 day moving average is $241.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.88%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

