Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.46

Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.46 and traded as low as $5.42. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 13,265 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 93,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 27,343 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 208.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 33,071 shares in the last quarter. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

