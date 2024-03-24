Elementis (LON:ELM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Elementis (LON:ELM – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 170 ($2.16) price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Elementis from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. HSBC raised shares of Elementis to a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.16) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.
Elementis Stock Performance
Elementis Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Elementis’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,857.14%.
About Elementis
Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Personal Care, Coatings, and Talc segments. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for personal care manufacturers.
