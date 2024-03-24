Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.66

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.66 and traded as low as $1.56. Energy Focus shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 4,900 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energy Focus in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.78% of Energy Focus worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

