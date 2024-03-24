EOS (EOS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $155.41 Million

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 24th. One EOS coin can now be bought for $1.03 or 0.00001576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EOS has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $1.16 billion and approximately $155.41 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001680 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001620 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001336 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,120,949,800 coins and its circulating supply is 1,120,946,996 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

