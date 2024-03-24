EQT (NYSE:EQT) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $37.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $39.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EQT. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.08.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT stock opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.63. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EQT will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 270.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in EQT during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

