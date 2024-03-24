ERC20 (ERC20) Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 74.2% higher against the dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $213.53 million and $38,512.61 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007452 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00026499 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00015841 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001596 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,498.24 or 1.00008534 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012323 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.15 or 0.00148339 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.24444591 USD and is up 45.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $16,198.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

