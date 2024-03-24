ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation (LON:METP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $745.01

ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation (LON:METP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 745.01 ($9.48) and traded as high as GBX 845.80 ($10.77). ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation shares last traded at GBX 837.35 ($10.66), with a volume of 6,084 shares changing hands.

ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 809.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 745.48.

