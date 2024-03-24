Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:EVAX opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Evaxion Biotech A/S by 606.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 48,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 41,752 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Evaxion Biotech A/S by 185.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 118,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 77,122 shares during the period. Finally, LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

