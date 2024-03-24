Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 39,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $1,552,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 29,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 78,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $113.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $450.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.