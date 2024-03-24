Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Position Reduced by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank cut its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 131.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Fastenal by 184.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.10. 2,345,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,804,724. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.73. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.23%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $826,988.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,392.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,853. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

