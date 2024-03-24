Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.43.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FHI. TD Cowen began coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. Federated Hermes has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $45.55. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.88.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.97 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 13,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $500,284.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,240.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 13,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $500,284.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,240.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 8,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $300,117.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,435 shares of company stock valued at $4,092,831. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,601,000 after purchasing an additional 533,083 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 99,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 35,032 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 368.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 277,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 218,570 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,033,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,470,000 after acquiring an additional 562,232 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

