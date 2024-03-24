FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $290.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Melius Research raised FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $299.41.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX stock opened at $284.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx has a twelve month low of $213.80 and a twelve month high of $291.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.18 and its 200-day moving average is $251.68.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its position in FedEx by 286.8% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 352 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in FedEx by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

