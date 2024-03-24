Feedback (LON:FDBK) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $80.81

Shares of Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 80.81 ($1.03) and traded as high as GBX 117.50 ($1.50). Feedback shares last traded at GBX 117.50 ($1.50), with a volume of 3,877 shares.

Feedback Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 81.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 77.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.66 million, a P/E ratio of -451.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Feedback Company Profile

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, engages in the provision of software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include Bleepa, a secure clinical communications and data viewing platform that facilitates the sharing of clinical-grade medical images; CareLocker, a patient centric cloud architecture that provides secure data portability; and Bleepa Box, a technology for sharing DICOM images and other clinical data over mobile networks with the company's dedicated cloud environment, CareLocker, for subsequent display and review within Bleepa.

