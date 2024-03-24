Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter valued at about $511,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 18.7% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter valued at about $8,341,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 174.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,137,000 after purchasing an additional 66,197 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 56.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Ferguson stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.27. The company had a trading volume of 749,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.36. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $123.17 and a 1 year high of $222.39. The company has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.74%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

