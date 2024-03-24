Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Stake Lessened by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter.

FIDU stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.28. The company had a trading volume of 67,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,516. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $49.76 and a 1 year high of $67.77. The company has a market capitalization of $915.01 million, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.78.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

