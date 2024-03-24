Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Stake Boosted by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 344,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,296 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $15,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,283,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

FBND stock opened at $45.42 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $46.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average of $44.68.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.