Financial Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
SGOV opened at $100.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.74.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.