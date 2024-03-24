Financial Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SGOV opened at $100.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.74.

