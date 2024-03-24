Financial Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 8,578 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.6% of Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Bank of America by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $292.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.61.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

