Financial Comparison: Texas Community Bancshares (TCBS) vs. Its Competitors

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Texas Community Bancshares to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Texas Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Texas Community Bancshares pays out -66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 24.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Texas Community Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Texas Community Bancshares has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Community Bancshares’ rivals have a beta of 0.54, suggesting that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Community Bancshares -3.79% -1.35% -0.17% Texas Community Bancshares Competitors 13.78% 6.88% 0.76%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Texas Community Bancshares and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Texas Community Bancshares and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Community Bancshares $19.33 million -$730,000.00 -60.29 Texas Community Bancshares Competitors $345.37 million $17.50 million 8.67

Texas Community Bancshares’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Texas Community Bancshares. Texas Community Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Texas Community Bancshares and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Community Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Texas Community Bancshares Competitors 110 497 321 5 2.24

As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential upside of 15.99%. Given Texas Community Bancshares’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Texas Community Bancshares has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.7% of Texas Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Texas Community Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Texas Community Bancshares rivals beat Texas Community Bancshares on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also originates primarily one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction and land loans; and car, boat, share, unsecured loans, etc., as well as agricultural loans, commercial loans, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it invests in securities; and offers sweep account, safe deposit boxes, e-statement, cards, online banking, and mobile banking services. Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Mineola, Texas.

