Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $848.33

Shares of Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 848.33 ($10.80) and traded as high as GBX 861 ($10.96). Finsbury Growth & Income shares last traded at GBX 859.78 ($10.95), with a volume of 733,925 shares trading hands.

Finsbury Growth & Income Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 848.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 839.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,228.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Finsbury Growth & Income

In other Finsbury Growth & Income news, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden purchased 139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 853 ($10.86) per share, for a total transaction of £1,185.67 ($1,509.45). In other news, insider Simon Hayes acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 836 ($10.64) per share, for a total transaction of £33,440 ($42,571.61). Also, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden acquired 139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 853 ($10.86) per share, for a total transaction of £1,185.67 ($1,509.45). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,139 shares of company stock worth $5,976,567. Insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

Finsbury Growth & Income Company Profile

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

