First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $69.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $66.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of First American Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

First American Financial Stock Performance

FAF opened at $58.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.27. First American Financial has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $65.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 101.92%.

Institutional Trading of First American Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in First American Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in First American Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in First American Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 242,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 43,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

