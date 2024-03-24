First Financial Corp IN Acquires 35 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,651,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,937,000 after buying an additional 32,632 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,686,000 after buying an additional 195,537 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,952,000 after buying an additional 382,811 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after buying an additional 1,586,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,527,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMP traded down $5.57 on Friday, hitting $430.16. 445,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,665. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.85 and a 1-year high of $437.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $400.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.83.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $3,296,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,411,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total value of $1,811,164.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,793.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,411,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,285 shares of company stock worth $34,741,478 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

