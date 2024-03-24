First Financial Corp IN Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $117,938,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20,880.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,845,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,877,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,419 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,552,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,151. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $49.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

