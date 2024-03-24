First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Stake Increased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,833 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth about $645,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 658.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 123,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 107,090 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth about $936,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,380,000.

Shares of FSIG traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $18.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,536. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

