First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Holdings Reduced by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,028 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF accounts for 2.3% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sweet Financial Partners LLC owned 0.16% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $9,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of CIBR opened at $56.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

