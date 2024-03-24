First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Holdings Increased by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up approximately 4.3% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,995,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,147,000 after purchasing an additional 969,819 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after acquiring an additional 868,610 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,132,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,285,000 after acquiring an additional 689,605 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,460.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 532,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after acquiring an additional 498,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,148.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after acquiring an additional 373,047 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

Shares of RDVY opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.2238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

