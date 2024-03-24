First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Shares Purchased by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 128,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 65,336 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 38,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

FTXL stock opened at $90.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.47. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $57.43 and a 12 month high of $95.48. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.0767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.