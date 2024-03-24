Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Position Increased by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,513.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,768 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,794,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,627,000 after purchasing an additional 487,948 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $242,681,000 after purchasing an additional 395,275 shares during the period.

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVE. UBS Group dropped their target price on Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Five Below from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Five Below from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.88.

FIVE stock traded down $5.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,830,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.57 and a 52 week high of $220.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.65.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

