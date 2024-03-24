Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIVE. Evercore ISI raised shares of Five Below from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Five Below from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Five Below from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.88.

FIVE stock opened at $170.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.65. Five Below has a 12 month low of $144.57 and a 12 month high of $220.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

