FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.56.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get FMC alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FMC

FMC Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE:FMC opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. FMC has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $125.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.78.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FMC will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Insider Activity

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,211.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,521,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,599,000 after acquiring an additional 176,978 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of FMC by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,547,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,637,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,421,276,000 after purchasing an additional 228,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FMC by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,597,000 after acquiring an additional 70,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of FMC by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,745,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.