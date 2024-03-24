Fusionist (ACE) Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last Week

Fusionist (ACE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last seven days, Fusionist has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Fusionist has a total market capitalization of $224.44 million and $23.07 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusionist token can now be purchased for approximately $10.22 or 0.00015495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusionist Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,969,520 tokens. Fusionist’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionistio. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. The official website for Fusionist is ace.fusionist.io.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 21,969,520 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 9.89308936 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $32,070,070.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

