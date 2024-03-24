Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Acquired by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $11,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 169.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 107.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

GRMN traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,879. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $94.33 and a fifty-two week high of $149.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.77.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

In other news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944. 19.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

