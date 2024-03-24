General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.54.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.15. 5,460,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,381,720. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.73 and its 200-day moving average is $127.93. General Electric has a 12-month low of $90.32 and a 12-month high of $177.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

