Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.93

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.93 and traded as high as C$1.97. Geodrill shares last traded at C$1.88, with a volume of 41,400 shares traded.

Separately, Beacon Securities raised shares of Geodrill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$1.90 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.93.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Zambia, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi drilling, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services.

