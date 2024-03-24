Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.93

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.93 and traded as high as C$1.97. Geodrill shares last traded at C$1.88, with a volume of 41,400 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Beacon Securities raised shares of Geodrill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$1.90 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Geodrill
Geodrill Price Performance
About Geodrill
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Zambia, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi drilling, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Geodrill
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.