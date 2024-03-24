Global Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129,971 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,213 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,485,000. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,355,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.98. 891,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,697. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.30. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $35.68 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.