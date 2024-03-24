Global Trust Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,339,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,503,524,000 after acquiring an additional 432,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,823 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 631.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,105,237 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,768,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $823,620,000 after acquiring an additional 303,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.32. 3,857,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,883,890. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $58.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average of $45.81.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

