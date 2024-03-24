Global Trust Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CIBR traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $56.38. The stock had a trading volume of 548,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.39. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.41 and a 12-month high of $59.33.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.0237 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

