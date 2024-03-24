Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $42,000 Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 15.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 186.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen downgraded Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Vertical Research downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.70.

NYSE:ALB traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.86. 2,454,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,545,410. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.62. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $106.69 and a 52-week high of $247.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.56.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.99%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

